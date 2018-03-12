Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (VOOG)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,656,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (BMV VOOG) opened at $148.33 on Monday. VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $148.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/advisor-group-inc-sells-1225-shares-of-vanguard-sp-500-growth-etf-voog.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.