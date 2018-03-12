Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 7,518 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,657 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $165,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42,776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,402 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ ADP) opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $52,670.00, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $11,307,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728,420.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $405,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/advisor-group-inc-purchases-7518-shares-of-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.