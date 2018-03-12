Advisor Group Inc. Buys 23,388 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 565,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 219,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $7,540,462.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,232,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,379,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,763 shares of company stock worth $21,985,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Blackstone Group LP (BX) opened at $34.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

