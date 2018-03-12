Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.90

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 248459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $206,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,794 shares in the company, valued at $755,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $4,564,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,726 shares in the company, valued at $28,276,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,812 shares of company stock worth $11,017,249. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.90” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/adtalem-global-education-atge-sets-new-1-year-high-at-49-90.html.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.