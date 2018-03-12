Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) & Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Head to Head Contrast

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.81 billion 1.65 $122.28 million $0.16 310.31 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 0.86% 9.92% 6.99% Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adtalem Global Education and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Adtalem Global Education does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is engaged in providing after-school math education service for elementary school students in Shanghai. The Company’s courses are divided into elementary school programs and middle school and kindergarten programs. Elementary school programs account for a majority of its students. The Company offers three elementary school programs: standard programs, Ivy programs and special programs. Standard programs, which offer courses through five standard programs for students of different aptitude levels for each elementary school grade level. Ivy programs offer personalized classes addressing students’ specific needs such as individualized competition preparation and topic review. Students and parents can tailor standard program course parameters such as difficulty of content, pace and class size. Special programs include short-term, intensive competition workshops, courses delivered to K-12 schools and classes on specific math topics.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.