Acushnet (GOLF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a hold rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,713.76, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company is engaged in various product categories, such as golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear. The Company operates in four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear.

