Actuant Co. (ATU) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Actuant were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Actuant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,138,000 after buying an additional 356,721 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Actuant by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,979,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 1,789,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Actuant by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Actuant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Actuant by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATU. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Actuant Co. ( NYSE ATU ) opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,434.18, a PE ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $29.17.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.22 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Actuant news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,290.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

