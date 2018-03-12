ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ ACIW) opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,015.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.12 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 63,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,584,957.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Scotto, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $689,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,958. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

