Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $7,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,633.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $36,931.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,960 shares of company stock worth $16,821,431. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ ACHC) opened at $41.10 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,614.75, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $724.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

