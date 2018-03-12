Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE ACP) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,328. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $14.93.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ( The Fund), formerly Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issuers that operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.