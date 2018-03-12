Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE ACP) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,328. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund-acp-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

In related news, Director John P. Sievwright purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ( The Fund), formerly Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issuers that operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.