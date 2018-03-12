Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $111,066.84, a PE ratio of 244.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,075.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,318 shares of company stock worth $8,596,826 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

