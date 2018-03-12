$904.98 Million in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce sales of $904.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $922.83 million and the lowest is $889.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $828.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $904.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $157.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

