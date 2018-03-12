86,255 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Acquired by Steelhead Partners LLC

Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 86,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,613.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE RYAM) opened at $19.92 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,029.50, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

