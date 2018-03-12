$820.26 Million in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $820.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.00 million and the highest is $853.80 million. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $791.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $820.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.38. 99,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $191.09 and a twelve month high of $244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.6% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,785,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,203,000 after purchasing an additional 630,357 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,552,000 after purchasing an additional 285,376 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18,467.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 269,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,601,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $54,546,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

