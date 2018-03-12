72,117 Shares in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 72,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Fluor Co. ( FLR ) opened at $58.52 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8,187.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Carlos M. Hernandez sold 30,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/72117-shares-in-fluor-co-new-flr-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.