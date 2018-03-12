72,117 Shares in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 72,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.
In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Carlos M. Hernandez sold 30,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile
Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.