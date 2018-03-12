4,942 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Acquired by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $347,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,305 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $206,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 36,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $1,713,114.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,992.75, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

