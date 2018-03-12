4,850 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,147,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,821 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $257,566,000 after acquiring an additional 260,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,314 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $230,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $149,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204,005 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $144,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Red Hat from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT) opened at $154.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27,520.63, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $81.06 and a twelve month high of $157.22.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.69 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

