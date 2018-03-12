Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF in the third quarter worth $4,363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF during the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) opened at $183.73 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $183.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “4,800 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/4800-shares-in-proshares-ultrapro-qqq-etf-tqqq-purchased-by-marathon-trading-investment-management-llc.html.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.