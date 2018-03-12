41,945 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,395.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,954,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,820 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,048,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:CINF ) opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,633.66, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/41945-shares-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf-purchased-by-prana-capital-management-lp.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.