4,000 Shares in Progressive Corp (PGR) Acquired by Kopp Investment Advisors LLC

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13,675.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3,273.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $200,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Cody sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) opened at $60.37 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $35,152.00, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

