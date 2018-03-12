3M Co (MMM) Stake Lowered by Hartland & Co. LLC

Hartland & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened at $241.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,723.92, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $188.62 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.02.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/3m-co-mmm-stake-lowered-by-hartland-co-llc.html.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.