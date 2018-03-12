3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

3D Systems (DDD) opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,370.00, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.55. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/3d-systems-ddd-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.