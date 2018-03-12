333,462 Shares in Black Hills Corp (BKH) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 333,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,000. Black Hills comprises approximately 0.3% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE BKH) opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,786.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.05 million. equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

