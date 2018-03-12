30,703 Shares in Stone Energy Co. (SGY) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Stone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGY. ValuEngine downgraded Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities cut Stone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Stone Energy Co. ( NYSE SGY ) opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stone Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

