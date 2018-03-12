279,789 Shares in Eastman Chemical (EMN) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 279,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,557,000 after buying an additional 1,672,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,581,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,137,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,377,000 after buying an additional 320,786 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,613,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after buying an additional 289,505 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $996,404.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,320.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,831 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical ( EMN ) opened at $109.29 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

