24,900 Shares in Navistar International Corp (NAV) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Navistar International by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Navistar International by 57.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of Navistar International Corp ( NAV ) opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,676.09, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.91. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/24900-shares-in-navistar-international-corp-nav-acquired-by-ellington-management-group-llc.html.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.