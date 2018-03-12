24,871 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 322,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $456,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE PMO) opened at $11.68 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

WARNING: “24,871 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/24871-shares-in-putnam-municipal-opportunities-trust-pmo-purchased-by-landscape-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (The Fund) is a diversified, closed-end fund. The Fund offers a dividend reinvestment plan. The fund seeks to provide as high a level of current income free from federal income tax. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds selected by Putnam Investment Management, LLC (Putnam Management).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.