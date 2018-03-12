2,282,372 Shares in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Purchased by Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,282,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 189,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 173,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 205,217 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 1,100,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,000 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ IDRA) opened at $2.07 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $403.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,315.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.83%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology.

