$22.61 Million in Sales Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will report sales of $22.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $22.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year sales of $22.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $91.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.63 million to $99.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust ( NYSE:CORR ) traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 92,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,587. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $451.36, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 137.61%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte purchased 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,716.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,404.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,565 shares of company stock worth $58,117 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

