2,088 Shares in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf (IYM) Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf (BMV:IYM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf by 5,167.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000.
Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf (BMV:IYM) opened at $104.08 on Monday. Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf has a twelve month low of $1,613.95 and a twelve month high of $1,980.10.
