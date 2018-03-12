17,907 Shares in Huntsman Co. (HUN) Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,658.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

In related news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $3,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,377,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,150,955 shares of company stock worth $48,905,165 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN) opened at $32.55 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $7,867.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

