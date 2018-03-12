155,752 Shares in Unum Group (UNM) Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000. Unum Group comprises about 2.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Unum Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 43,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Unum Group ( NYSE UNM ) opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,326.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $55,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $463,806.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,288 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

