15,300 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 12,967 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.17 per share, with a total value of $430,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,317,833.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $380,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

DVMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) opened at $78.48 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $60,381.50, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

