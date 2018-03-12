1,439,029 Shares in MRC Global Inc (MRC) Acquired by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,439,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 293,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,569,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Duganier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,872.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,195. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

MRC Global Inc (NYSE MRC) opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,651.57, a P/E ratio of 602.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MRC Global Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.63 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.37%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,439,029 Shares in MRC Global Inc (MRC) Acquired by Luminus Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/1439029-shares-in-mrc-global-inc-mrc-acquired-by-luminus-management-llc.html.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.