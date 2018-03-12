$12.67 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $12.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.95 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $12.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $60.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million.

WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 211.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 39.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ WHF) traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 57,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,813. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.40, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

