11,300 Shares in iShares MSCI France Index (EWQ) Purchased by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France Index (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France Index by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,932,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,544,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France Index during the third quarter worth about $9,530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France Index by 204.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 279,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France Index by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 204,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France Index by 896.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 184,629 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France Index (NYSEARCA EWQ) opened at $31.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI France Index has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $790.50 and a PE ratio of -13.73.

About iShares MSCI France Index

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

