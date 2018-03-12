1,039 Shares in Kadant Inc. (KAI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $329,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $476,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,400 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $140,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.62, for a total transaction of $697,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,134.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,598 shares of company stock worth $3,667,070. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI) opened at $104.35 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,150.78, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Kadant had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $149.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,039 Shares in Kadant Inc. (KAI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/1039-shares-in-kadant-inc-kai-acquired-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.