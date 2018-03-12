$1.98 EPS Expected for KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.00. KLA-Tencor reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $975.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ KLAC) traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 509,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,968. The firm has a market cap of $18,974.53, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $296,637.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,445 shares of company stock worth $2,579,450. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4,857.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

