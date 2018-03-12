$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (CE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.28.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,850 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Celanese by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,094,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,230,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,134 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,202,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celanese by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese (CE) traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.61. 490,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,659. Celanese has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,620.00, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/1-71-billion-in-sales-expected-for-celanese-co-ce-this-quarter.html.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.