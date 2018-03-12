$1.37 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (EFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equifax to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Equifax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 33.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Equifax by 24.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax (NYSE EFX) traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,208. Equifax has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/1-37-eps-expected-for-equifax-inc-efx-this-quarter.html.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.