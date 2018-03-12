$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) opened at $25.35 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2,956.61, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

