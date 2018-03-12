$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Lindsay had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Lindsay (NYSE LNN) opened at $93.00 on Monday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $997.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $622,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Downing sold 26,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $2,262,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,499 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

