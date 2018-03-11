Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,991 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.57, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/zumiez-inc-zumz-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.