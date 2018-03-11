Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $32,939.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00959041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00086786 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00173239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

