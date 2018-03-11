Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Zafgen (NASDAQ ZFGN) opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
In other Zafgen news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Zafgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zafgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zafgen by 1,701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zafgen by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zafgen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zafgen
Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.
