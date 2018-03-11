Zafgen (ZFGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZFGN. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Zafgen ( NASDAQ ZFGN ) opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.92, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.65. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. research analysts expect that Zafgen will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Zafgen news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Zafgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zafgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zafgen by 1,701.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zafgen by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zafgen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.

