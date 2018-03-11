Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manitowoc (MTW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Manitowoc expects adjusted EBITDA to lie between $96 million and $116 million, a 57% increase at the mid-point. The Americas is showing emerging momentum in demand from energy and commercial construction markets. Europe has been stable and continues to grow in residential and commercial construction markets. In Australia, there has been a rebound in mining, which along with large infrastructure, residential and commercial projects, is driving crane demand. However, cost pressures pertaining to materials, labor are expected to remain headwinds in the near term. Further, the crawler and rough terrain markets continue to be sluggish. The company’s cost reduction and facility consolidation efforts continue to yield savings but are not yet being fully leveraged given current low volumes. The company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Manitowoc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.95 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW ) opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,059.35, a P/E ratio of 142.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $44,128.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,336.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $92,889.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,179 shares of company stock valued at $288,486. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

