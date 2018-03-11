Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avon Products (AVP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Avon outperformed the industry in the past month driven by continued progress on Transformation Plan, which delivered above its cost-saving plan for 2017. The company realized cost savings of more than $250 million in 2017, beating the targeted $230 million. The company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2017 earnings, after five straight quarters of negative surprise, also aided stock performance. Earnings gained from considerable margin growth owing to lower bad-debt expenses and benefits from cost reduction initiatives, alongside tax gains from the new tax reform. However, sales reverted to negative surprise trend after a beat in the previous quarter, driven by declines in both Active and Ending Representatives in most segments. Going forward, Avon expects sales to be pressured due to a tough macro backdrop. Nevertheless, it expects execution of significant operational improvements in 2018, despite continued competitive pressures.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVP. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group set a $2.00 price target on Avon Products and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avon Products from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Avon Products ( NYSE:AVP ) opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Avon Products has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.43, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 904,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 19,132,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

