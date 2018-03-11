Zacks Investment Research Lowers Opko Health (OPK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Opko Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Opko Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Opko Health ( OPK ) traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,870,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,000. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,384.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,306,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,197. 40.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 607,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 489,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

