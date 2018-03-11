Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aduro BioTech (ADRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aduro reported narrower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 while revenues missed estimates. The company has a broad, promising pipeline of novel immunotherapies under development for treatment of a variety of cancers. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate the company’s research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADRO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Aduro BioTech ( NASDAQ ADRO ) opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

In other Aduro BioTech news, COO Gregory W. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 65,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $528,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,981 shares of company stock worth $1,423,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 129,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

